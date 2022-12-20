Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, doxoINSIGHTS released a utility report on households in West Monroe, La. According to reports, the average West Monroe household pays approximately $1,825 monthly for the mortgage, rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, alarm and security, and life insurance.

Bill Type Average Monthly Payment

in West Monroe Mortgage $861 Rent $783 Auto Loans $498 Utilities $330 Health Insurance $217 Auto Insurance $169 Cable & Internet $116 Mobile $202 Alarm & Security $73 Life Insurance $47

West Monroe is ranked as the 24th most expensive city in Louisiana for household expenses. West Monroe household expenses are also 8.9% lower than the national average and 2.% lower than the state average.