‘We’re going to try to get relief’ Senator John Kennedy visits Acadiana area flood damage

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Senator John Kennedy got a first hand look Friday at flooding problems in Acadiana.

Kennedy says people in Louisiana are tough, but tired of all of the repeat flooding.

He went to a Carencro neighborhood where non-stop rain earlier in the week forced water out of the drainage ditches and surrounded homes.

“It was bad,” said Carencro resident Chuerita Lewis.

“We had about a foot or two feet of water in the neighborhood. You couldn’t get out for two days. The water is just sitting.”

Kennedy then went to Beaver Park in Lafayette to meet with several people fed up with flooding. Each one showed the senator images on their phones of what they’ve been through.

Jimmy and Casey Hammons came from Vermilion Parish to tell Senator Kennedy about the ongoing flooding in their neighborhood. They say they’ve been flooded three times this month, and the situation is getting worse.

“We are tired of living like this,” said Casey Hammons. “We don’t want to live like this anymore.”

“We’re going to try to get relief, financial and otherwise,” said Kennedy. “I’m sorry. I wish I could wave my hand and fix this. When I get to heaven I want to ask God why bad things happen to good people.”

Kennedy also toured flooded areas in Lake Charles in the afternoon.