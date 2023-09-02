BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hunters can buy guns, ammunition and supplies exempt from state sales tax during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the state sales tax holiday will be from Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3. The exemption only applies to individual consumer purchases.
Ineligible purchases for the state tax break include hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles and vessels, according to LDR.
The sales tax holiday was reinstated in this year’s legislative session after being suspended since 2018.
Click here for more information about this weekend's sales tax holiday.
