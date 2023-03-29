BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The two Baton Rouge Police officers who lost their lives in a Sunday, March 26 helicopter crash were honored in a processional Wednesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, at the request of the families, both Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro were escorted from the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office across the Old Bridge to the Police Memorial at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters and continued to Airline Highway.

Cpl. Scotty Canezaro Sgt. David Poirrier

Officers and civilians who wished to offer support were invited to stand near the Memorial at 10:30 a.m. The escort left the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 10:30 a.m. and made its way to BRPD Headquarters between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.