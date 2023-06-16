SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Overnight storms caused power outages for a significant number of residents leading Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux to declare a weather emergency.

The severe storm downed trees and powerlines. Residents are awakening to no electricity, debris from fallen trees, and other potential damage due to high winds and heavy rain.

Kings Highway is closed near the Duck Pond while crews work to remove a large tree down in the middle of the roadway.

Non-essential employees for the City of Shreveport are not required to work today.

Strong overnight storms cause damage in Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

A tree is blocking the right lane on Pierremont Road in Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Uprooted tree at Mockingbird Lane and Horton Avenue in Shreveport. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

A media release from the mayor’s office read:

“Due to widespread power outages and trees down across the City of Shreveport, only essential workers should report to work today.”

Shreve Memorial Library branches are all closed Friday and will resume normal business hours Tuesday, June 20. Patrons may still access e-branches of the library and online resources such as Libby, Hoopla, and Flipster. For information and updates visit the Shreve Memorial Library website.

Due to the storms, the Department of Water and Sewerage payment phone lines are down. Payments can still be made online here or at a third-party location. The Government Plaza payment center is also closed today.

To report downed trees and debris, please contact the Department of Public Works emergency line at 318-673-6330.

All SPAR events, including summer camp, have been canceled and will resume on Tuesday.

SporTran is not running routes today due to the weather emergency.

According to a press release from the Shreveport Police Department, officials are working to respond to dozens of reports of trees down on the roadways and downed power lines. SPD is asking all citizens to stay away from all down power lines.

Officials are encouraging citizens to stay off the roadways. There are numerous major intersections that are currently without traffic control devices.

Emergency workers are working diligently to restore order throughout Shreveport.