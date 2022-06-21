NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The City of New Orleans and Mayor LaToya Cantrell officially announced the start of National Control Awareness Week.

The New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board said from June 19 to June 25, the importance of mosquito awareness will be highlighted.

Tips will be provided on how to reduce mosquitos around your residence, limit the amount of bites and how to protect both residents and visitors to NOLA.

More than 30 species of mosquitoes exist in New Orleans but only a few that are of medical importance( carrying West Nile and Zika virus). They all have the same life life cycle that depends on water. Some bite birds and amphibians and never bite people while others prefer mammals. Also some like to feed at night versus in the day time.

The board is asking city residents to take 10 minutes out of the week, to check for and remove standing water around their homes out of basins such as buckets, tarps, old tires a remove trash because a mosquito can lay eggs in small places such as a bottle cap.

Because in the summer months, mosquitoes develop within 7-10 days, residents should change out or clean the water in their bird baths, ponds and pools if possible.

Residents are encouraged to protect themselves and homes by:

Reduce mosquito exposure by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn.

Use air-conditioning or fans and make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from getting inside.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants while outside.

The CDC recommends using repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients including DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

When using repellent, always follow the recommendations on the product label.

Anyone wanting to report any mosquito related issue can contact

Call 311

Visit https://nola311.org/service-request/

Email NOMTRCB at mosquitocontrol@nola.gov

Call NOMTRCB at (504) 658-2400