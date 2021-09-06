Water distribution at ImmunoTek Slidell parking lot

Home Depot department supervisor, Arnaldo Gonzalez, loads water bottles into Elena Arvalo’s shopping cart as shoppers prepare for possible effects of tropical storm Elsa in Miami on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Elsa fell back to tropical storm force as it brushed past Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday and threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — In response to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Slidell ImmunoTek Bio-Center hosts a water giveaway. The Louisiana-based company recognized how imperative it is to give back to their home state during a time of need.



On Tuesday, September 7, the plasma donation center is giving away cases of bottled water to local residents at its Slidell location. The hope is that this giveaway relieves some of the burdens on local residents who have been without power for more than a week in the oppressive heat this time of year. This is a first-come,first-served giveaway event.

Here are the details:

WHEN: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 12 p.m. until the final case is distributed.

WHERE: ImmunoTek Slidell Parking Lot 1224 Front St. Slidell, La. 70458