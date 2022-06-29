BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Voting System Commission is currently meeting in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Our Shannon Heckt is at the Louisiana State Capitol watching this unfold on Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the Voting System Commission vote to decide what voting machines the state should buy, Mike Lindell is making an appearance. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/f2HTfZuacs — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) June 29, 2022

Voting machine vendors are getting three minutes each to explain the features of their products.

After that is over, the public will get a chance to speak.

A copy of the agenda for today’s meeting can be found below:

I. Call to Order

II. Roll Call

III. Adoption of February 23, 2022 Meeting Minutes

IV. Public Comment

V. Discussion of Possible Commission Recommendations

VI. Vote on Commission Recommendations

VII. Announcements

VIII. Adjournment

We will livestream the meeting in the video player above.