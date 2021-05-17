WATCH: Tornadoes touch down in rural St. Landry Parish, Acadia Parish

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PECANIERE, La. (KLFY) — Local residents captured tornadic activity in rural St. Landry Parish and Acadia Parish at around 2 p.m. Monday as a heavy band of thunderstorms moved across Acadiana.

Kayla Richard shared her video (above) with News 10, noting that the tornado broke up before it left the field seen in the video above. No injuries have been reported, though tornado warnings were in effect for portions of Acadiana for the majority of the afternoon.

Kasey Touchet captured the video above between Lyons Point and Crowley at around 2:30 p.m.

Jordan Breaux, meanwhile, captured footage of a funnel cloud that doesn’t quite make it to tornado status east of La. 13 north of La. 92 in Acadia Parish.

