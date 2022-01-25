The full video will be available shortly.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University President-Chancellor Search Committee announced the top three finalists on Tuesday afternoon.

Finalists:

Dr. Laurence Alexander – UAPB Chancellor

Dr. Walter Kimbrough – SUNO Chancellor

Dr. Dennis Shields – University of Wisconsin – Platteville Chancellor

The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player above.

