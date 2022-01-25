The full video will be available shortly.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University President-Chancellor Search Committee announced the top three finalists on Tuesday afternoon.
Finalists:
- Dr. Laurence Alexander – UAPB Chancellor
- Dr. Walter Kimbrough – SUNO Chancellor
- Dr. Dennis Shields – University of Wisconsin – Platteville Chancellor
The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player above.
The five semi-finalists for President-Chancellor are:
Dr. Laurence Alexander – UAPB Chancellor
Dr. James Ammons – SUNO Chancellor
Dr. Walter Kimbrough – Dillard University President
Dr. Dennis Shields – University of Wisconsin- Platteville Chancellor
Dr. Kent Smith – Langston University President