WATCH: Ready Louisiana Coalition for Early Ed Day Press Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards joins Ready Louisiana Coalition for Early Ed Day in a press conference at noon.

Ready Louisiana is a bi-partisan, statewide coalition of businesses, advocacy organizations, early care and education professionals, parents and individuals seeking to improve the quality of early care and education in Louisiana.

Early childhood education in Louisiana costs nearly as much as public college tuition and can be the biggest expense for families with young children. Even before the pandemic, less than 15% of eligible children under the age of four in Louisiana had access to public funding for child care.

The press conference will feature speakers such as Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, and more.