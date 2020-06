BOSSIER CITY, LA – A normal trip to Bass Pro Shops turned crazy when a man decided to take a swim in the stores fish tank.

Treasure McGraw couldn’t believe her eyes. She pulled her phone out and started recording.

In the video, you see a man surrounded by fish, taking a lap in the aquarium, which holds 13,000 gallons of water.

WGNO reached out to Bass Pro Shops for a comment, but have not received a response.

Video courtesy Treasure McGraw, “Trae MC” on Facebook.