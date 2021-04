PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — April marks the start of alligator mating season.

In Port Barre, a local police officer caught a baby gator roaming the streets and released him into Bayou Courtableau.

“Be careful. Even a little one, like this one, can be dangerous but the bigger ones are most likely out and about as well.” Port Barre police warned.

You are advised to please contact your local authority if you come across any dangerous wildlife.