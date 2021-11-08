WATCH NOW: UL System Board meets to select new Northwestern State University president

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System is meeting to select the new president of Northwestern State University.

The UL system search committee has narrowed its selections down to two finalists for the position. Marcus D. Jones, who is currently serving as the interim president, and Kim M. LeDuff, who is currently serving as Vice President of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer at the University of West Florida-Pensacola. Whichever candidate they choose will be the first black president in NSU’s history.

Marcus Jones served as NSU’s Executive Vice President for University and Business Affairs from 2017-2020 where he was a key administrator in the planning, operation, and management of the University. He oversaw University Police, the Environmental Health and Safety office, Grounds Department, and the Physical Plant and was responsible for construction, maintenance, custodial, and general upkeep of all University facilities and grounds.

The university says Jones also reviewed and executed University leases and cooperative agreements and oversaw the environmental health and safety officer. He was NSU’s vice president for university affairs from 2007 to 2017.

Kim Leduff has been serving the University of West Florida-Pensacola as Vice President of Academic Engagement and Student Affairs since 2019 and Chief Diversity Officer since 2013. Leduff has had many successes at UWF including increasing the academic progress rate from 64.8% in 2014 to 82.2% in 2020.

“As a proven leader in higher education, I have driven student success and institutional metrics in a positive direction at each institution where I’ve served,” Leduff said in her cover letter to the UL system committee.

The Board of Supervisors will announce the new president live on the UL System YouTube Channel at 10 a.m. Monday, November 8.