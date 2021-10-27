WATCH: Local elementary school shares heartwarming reunion

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is days away and one local family can celebrate it together after one member returned home from deployment.

Rollins Place Elementary School shared this video which shows a special surprise during check-out.

Sergeant S. Jones is part of the 922nd Engineer Company which is based in Gonzales.

Along with other members of her company, Sergeant Jones returned home from deployment.

After coming home, the surprise was executed and Tristan saw his mom for the first time in over a year.

The elementary school would like to say, “Thank you for your service, and welcome home!”