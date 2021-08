BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — This week marks five years since the historic flood of 2016 in the Baton Rouge area.

In August 2016, rain fell for days across the area; flooding streets and waterways, destroying homes and businesses causing billions of dollars in damage.

As south Louisiana marks five years since that devastating flood, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks talked about his parish’s recovery efforts with BRPROUD’s Gerron Jordan and Kourtney Williams.