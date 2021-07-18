WATCH LIVE: Processional for former Governor Edwin Edwards to the Louisiana Old State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Former Governor Edwin Edwards’ body will be carried on an open, horse-drawn funeral carriage from the State Capitol to the Louisiana Old State Capitol beginning at noon.

American Flag sitting outside of the Louisiana Old State Capitol, where funeral services for Former Governor Edwin Edwards will be held.

Edwards died Monday in his home in Gonzales, according to a family representative. He was 93-years-old. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Remembering Edwin Edwards, a one-hour LPB special featuring the former Louisiana governor will air on Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m. The special will be hosted by André Moreau and gives viewers a unique in-depth look at Edwards’ life and career.

The special will have an encore viewing on Sunday, July 25 at 3 p.m.

A selection of archived material on Edwin Edwards is available at www.ladigitalmedia.org.