WATCH LIVE: Do we need a third vaccine dose? Ochsner discusses…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Physicians and pharmacists from Ochsner Health discuss new guidance regarding additional COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Participants in the briefing include:
- Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Ochsner Health
- Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Ochsner Health
- Debbie Simonson, Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Ochsner Healt
- Matthew Malachowski, Director, Pharmacy, Population Health & Ambulatory Services, Ochsner Health