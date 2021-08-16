WATCH LIVE: Do we need a third vaccine dose? Ochsner discusses…

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Physicians and pharmacists from Ochsner Health discuss new guidance regarding additional COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Participants in the briefing include:

  • Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, System Medical Director of Hospital Quality, Ochsner Health
  • Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention, Ochsner Health
  • Debbie Simonson, Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Ochsner Healt
  • Matthew Malachowski, Director, Pharmacy, Population Health & Ambulatory Services, Ochsner Health

