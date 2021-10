Thanks to their practicality and versatility, the world has fully embraced SUVs. As automakers continually drop sedans from their model lineups, manufacturers have continued to launch new crossovers or SUVs. And in today’s SUV-dominant marketplace, not all are built to the same standard.

To help buyers narrow down what seems like endless options in the SUV marketplace, iSeeCars has compiled a list of the most reliable SUVs. These SUVs are proven to be among the longest-lasting cars on the road as determined by an analysis of 1.8 million vehicles to see which are most likely to exceed 200,000 miles. If you know you want a three-row hauler, you can also check out our list of the best three-row SUVs. Or, if you want a more premium vehicle, check out our list of the most reliable luxury SUVs.