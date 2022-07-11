NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, July 11, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined Downtown Development District President and CEO Davon Barbour, city officials, downtown business leaders, and members of the Mayor’s Strike Team to reveal plans for enhancing the Downtown Development District.

In a press conference, Mayor Cantrell said that she went on on-site visits around the U.S. to see what can be brought to the city. She mentioned that she wanted to focus on cleaning up downtown. She also mentioned that she wants to make sure it aligns with economic development growth.

“I want to do everything as we can as a city to leverage our resources,” said Cantrell. Additionally, Cantrell mentioned that she would like to see small businesses thrive in the area.

Development District President and CEO Davon Barbour also spoke. Barbour said he agrees with Cantrell.

“A partnership like this is so vital to this.” He said cleaning is so important to growing the community whether you are a homeowner or a business. He mentioned that there are many programs available for assistance.

He said he wants to achieve strong curb appeal to the city of New Orleans.