NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion is now eliminated by the Supreme Court which means states will have the authority to decide to limit or ban the procedure.

The 6-3 decision was made by a majority of conservative justices.

More than two dozen states, primarily in the South and Midwest, are expected to tighten abortion access as a result of Roe falling, including 13 states with “trigger bans” set to take effect automatically or through a minimal effort by state officials.

Louisiana is one of them. In Louisiana, abortion providers can now be charged with a felony punishable by as many as 10 years in prison and fined between 10,000 to 100,000 dollars.

Earlier this week, Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards signed the controversial abortion bill into law.

With the recent news, a New Orleans non-profit organization in support of the decision held a zoom meeting to encourage ‘a future without abortion.’

The Louisiana Right to Life held a press conference to celebrate and encourage support for moms & babies at 12:30 p.m.

The non-profit was established in 1970.