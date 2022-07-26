NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, Governor John Bel Edwards introduced the new director and CEO of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New Orleans. Gov. Edwards and the Board of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center welcomed Ph.D. Joe W. Ramos to the team. Ramos shared his vision and strategies for battling cancer in Louisiana.

“This is a day to celebrate, but we are celebrating the beginning of the next chapter,” said Ramos. He added, that it requires an all-hands-on-deck approach.

According to the Vice-chair of the LCRC Dr.Richard Dicarlo, said we have a lot of work to do.

“Prostate cancer is the leading cancer diagnosed in Louisiana and our African American men are dying at a rate twice that as white men. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Louisiana and our death rate from lung cancer is 25 percent higher than the national death rate. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in Louisiana.”

He also said that Louisiana’s death rates are higher and outcomes are worst than the national average. The Louisiana Cancer Research Center was established in 2002 by the legislature with a mission to detect, treat and prevent cancer. Institutions like LSU Health New Orleans, Tulane School of Medicine, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Ochsner Health collaborate to help with cancer research.