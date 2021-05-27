Watch Live: Justice rally for Ronald Greene at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The death of a man in the custody of Louisiana State Troopers has activists demanding the immediate termination and arrest of the state troopers involved.

On Thursday afternoon, the ACLU of Louisiana joined Ronald Greene’s family and the NAACP of Louisiana for a rally to demand accountability for the police officers who killed Ronald Greene, federal oversight of the Louisiana State Police, and top-to-bottom reforms, including the elimination of qualified immunity.

Earlier in the day, there was a media briefing with Urban League Leaders and Louisiana Social Justice activists.

They’re wanting all the troopers involved in the fatal assault to be fired and put behind bars. Their main message is that they want justice for Ronald Greene’s death.

Anyone could tune into the briefing since it was virtual. They started by showing the review of the body cam footage, which was difficult to watch.

Marc Morial, the president of the Urban League Louisiana, led the discussion, describing the incident as outrageous, brutal and said it was covered up.

They announced they have written to higher courts to ask that the troopers be penalized and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Then later today at 3:00 P.M., the ACLU and the NAACP are planning to march with Ronald Greene’s family. This also happens in Baton Rouge. They’ll go from the State Capitol to the Governor’s Mansion.

