Video Update: Pontchatoula man arrested for incident at Hammond Square Mall

HAMMOND, LA – On Friday afternoon, the Hammond Police Department gave an update on the active scene near Hammond Square Mall.

Chief Bergeron of the Hammond Police Department says 41-year-old Walter Allbritton III, of Pontchatoula, drove his car through the Target at Hammond Square Mall.

Allbritton then abandoned his vehicle and exited the store through a side door. He then attempted to carjack someone, but was unsuccessful. A short foot chase ensued but police arrested Albritton quickly.

Chief Bergeron says Albritton had on his person, devices that looked and appeared to be explosive devices. There are also three other locations where possible bombs have been found, including a Dollar General and Sanderson Farms.

Allbritton will be charged with:

3 counts of terrorism

3 counts of terrorizing

Attempted armed robbery

Numerous counts of resisting an officer

Attempted aggravated arson

Aggravated assault with a vehicle

Aggravated criminal damage

Manufacturing and possession of a delayed action incendiary device

Aggravated assault on a police officer