Watch Live: Governor Edwards discusses the Delta variant and announces Shot At A Million winner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday at 11 a.m., Governor John Bel Edwards held a media briefing in response to COVID-19.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health also announced the first two lucky Louisianans to be rewarded through the Shot At A Million program.

Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday, July 14.

Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 Shot At A Million cash prizes.

Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.

Louisiana will hold three more weekly drawings:

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 6 Grand Prize Drawing

Each weekly drawing consists of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship.

As of noon on July 15, more than 720,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

Registration for the Shot At A Million program will continue through July 31. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of three remaining $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million. Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of eight remaining $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they received their vaccine.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6, 2021, will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Registration for the grand prize must be submitted by July 31, 2021, by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.