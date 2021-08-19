WATCH: Gov. John Bel Edwards tours UL campus to discuss Shot at $100

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is touring the UL-Lafayette campus today as part of his Shot for $100 COVID-19 vaccine initiative for college students.

Edwards will begin the tour at around 1:30 p.m. You can watch the entire event live in the video player above.

The state will award $100 Visa cards to the first 75,000 college students to get vaccinated at a higher education institution.

Edwards said the new incentive is based on the fact that 18-to-29-year-olds are one of the two least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana. At the same time, that age group is are reporting the most cases statewide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News