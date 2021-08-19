WATCH: Gov. John Bel Edwards tours UL campus to discuss Shot at $100

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is touring the UL-Lafayette campus today as part of his Shot for $100 COVID-19 vaccine initiative for college students.

Edwards will begin the tour at around 1:30 p.m.

The state will award $100 Visa cards to the first 75,000 college students to get vaccinated at a higher education institution.

Edwards said the new incentive is based on the fact that 18-to-29-year-olds are one of the two least vaccinated age groups in Louisiana. At the same time, that age group is are reporting the most cases statewide.