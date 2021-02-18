Watch Live: Gov. Edwards says teachers eligible for vaccines beginning Monday

Yet another cold day today after a record-setting forecast for Lundi Gras into Mardi Gras! We have two more nights of freezing conditions, then the warm up finally returns!

Anticipate an incredibly cloudy, overcast sky all night tonight as temperatures plummet again in both Northshore and Southshore locations.

Our local National Weather Service is issuing Hard Freeze as well as Freeze Warnings until Friday at 9AM based off of frigid overnight temperatures.

A Hard Freeze Warning is issued north of Lake Ponchartrain in areas needing to protect all four Ps: people, pets, plants, pipes! Anytime lows fall below 28 degrees for several hours at a time, property or vegetation can become damaged, so be intentional in wrapping any exposed outdoor elements.