BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Legislature has reached its deadline for adjournment, which officially occurred Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m., and Governor John Bel Edwards is holding a Tuesday evening press conference, which you can watch live using the video player on this webpage.

.@LouisianaGov is giving his end of session press conference. He will talk about the highlights of the session and then take questions from the press #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/7gAmxnwRhf — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) June 6, 2022

He’s touching on the investments into education that he hopes will improve Louisiana’s educational rankings — Shannon Heckt (@ShannonHeckt) June 6, 2022

During the 2022 Legislative Session, lawmakers debated a variety of issues pertaining to the state’s budget, gun laws, the role of transgender athletes in Louisiana’s athletic programs, abortion rights, and a host of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.