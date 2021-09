NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Southeast Louisiana occurred 16 years to the day that Katrina made landfall and flooded New Orleans – killing hundreds and leaving thousands displaced.

For one Katrina survivor, who was three years old at the time her family evacuated, the memory of the 2005 hurricane is as fresh today as it was nearly two decades ago and the reason she founded a nonprofit organization (NGO) aimed at giving support to children like her who have been affected by catastrophes.