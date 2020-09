WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- In a release from the United States Department of Justice, attorneys say Jerry Dakota Johnston, 25, of West Monroe was sentenced to 9 years and 7 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff's office, deputies saw Johnston, on September 2, 2019, illegally dumping trash at a parish dumpsite on Highway 15 in Downsville, Louisiana. When the deputies spoke with Johnston, they saw in plain view a 9 millimetre handgun, loaded with a 30-round extended magazine, tucked between the driver's seat and the center console of the car Johnson had been driving.