NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A team of lawyers announced Friday, their plan to sue Governor Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Justice, and the Office of Juvenile Justice to stop the transfer of juvenile inmates to Angola Prison.

Back in July Gov. Edwards announced the plan to transfer the youth from the Bridge City Center to the new location. The plan comes after the numerous breakouts from the Bridge City Center for Youth facility located on River Road in Jefferson Parish.

The lawsuit argued that by moving the youth to an adult prison, it violates the youth’s constitutional rights and federal law. Tuesday, lawyers held a press conference to give an update on the status of the lawsuit.