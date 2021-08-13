Watch Live at 1:30 p.m.: Governor Edwards gives latest COVID-19 update

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the cancellation of the 2021 French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron was announced. The festival scheduled for September 30 through October 2, 2021, will no longer be moving forward after careful consideration.

Organizers of the festival released a statement saying "As the state of Louisiana and our nation see a precipitous rise in COVID cases, we must put the health, safety, and well-being of our entire community first—our fans, musicians, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and partners, as well as the residents and businesses in the French Quarter. While we are heartbroken that we will not be able to fest in the streets with you this year, we look forward to celebrating with you all for our return to the stage April 21-24, 2022!"