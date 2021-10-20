WATCH: Lake Charles mayor speaking at Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lake Charles Mayor Nicholas E. Hunter is in the Capital City on Wednesday.

Mayor Hunter is going to speak about the city he leads at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge.

Hunter has lived in the Lake Area his entire life.

Mayor Hunter has accomplished a lot in his life including these events listed below:

Elected to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury in 2011

Mayor of Lake Charles

Ran a restaurant called Harlequin Steaks & Seafood at the age of 17.

Graduated from McNeese State University

Natural disasters have hit Lake Charles over the last few years including:

Hurricane Harvey (August 2017)

Hurricane Laura (August 2020)

Hurricane Delta (October 2020)

Winter Storm Uri (February 2021)

1,000 Year Rain Event/Flash Flood (May 2021)

Starting at noon, we are livestreaming Lake Charles Mayor Hunter at Rotary Club.