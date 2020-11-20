WATCH: Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking to Resilient Louisiana Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is addressing the Resilient Louisiana Commission on Friday morning.
According to the organization, “the Resilient Louisiana Commission is charged with helping chart the state’s path from COVID-19 to a stronger and healthier economy that is more resistant to future disruptions.”
The virtual meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
