Watch: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19, hurricane recovery briefing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor John Bel Edwards held a media briefing to give an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the ongoing recovery efforts related to Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

The briefing, which is expected to begin at 2:30 PM, will be held in the Governor’s Press Room at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana surpassed 200,000 when the LDH reported 2,239 new case and 28 new deaths.

The full briefing will be viewable within this article beginning at 2:30 PM.