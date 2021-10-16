WATCH: Funeral procession for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Watch live as family, friends, and colleagues attend a visitation for Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Adam Gaubert.

Gaubert’s funeral procession began at 8 a.m. and traveled north on U.S. 61 to Siegen Lane and then west on

Siegen Lane to St. George Catholic Church.

Photo and video by Anum Siddiqui.

Gaubert’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church.

Master Trooper Gaubert dedicated his life to the service and protection of our state and country

and exemplified the Core Values of Louisiana State Police. He will forever be remembered as a hero and will always have a place in our DPS family. Master Trooper Gaubert is survived by his parents, Michael and Joann Gaubert, two sisters, Alisha and Kim, and two children, 20-year-old Hunter and 11-year-old Dylan Gaubert. Louisiana State Police

For anyone interested in making a donation to the Gaubert family, Louisiana State Police announced three ways people can make donations.