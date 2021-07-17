WATCH: Former Governor Edwin Edwards lying in state at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Former Governor Edwin Edwards lies in state at the Louisiana State Capitol, where many Louisianans will gather to pay their respects.

BRProud will stream the services in this story in the video player above.

Public viewing will be held at the Louisiana State Capitol on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, July 18 at noon, Edwards’s body will be carried on an open, horse-drawn funeral carriage from the State Capitol to the Louisiana Old State Capitol.

Edwards died Monday in his home in Gonzales, according to a family representative. He was 93-years-old. He is survived also by his four other children, Anna Edwards, Victoria Edwards, Stephen Edwards and David Edwards and David’s wife, Laura, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Remembering Edwin Edwards, a one-hour LPB special featuring the former Louisiana governor, will air on Monday, July 19 at 7 p.m. The special will be hosted by André Moreau and gives viewers a unique in-depth look at Edwards’ life and career.

The special will have an encore viewing on Sunday, July 25 at 3 p.m.

“The scope of LPB’s coverage during Edwards’ four-terms in office is remarkable. We are very fortunate to have a resource like Louisiana Digital Media Archive to house all of our historical footage so that it can be available for generations to come,” said LPB President & CEO Beth Courtney.

A selection of archived material on Edwin Edwards is available at www.ladigitalmedia.org.