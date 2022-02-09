LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After dealing with a lengthy agenda, the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board has postponed fired Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover’s appeal to Wednesday, March 9.

Glover was fired from the position by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory in October 2021, shortly before full state Civil Service protections would have kicked in for him. Glover is appealing his firing, but it’s currently unclear how his situation will play out. No reason has been given for the firing.

The Civil Service Board’s rules and regulations can be read below: