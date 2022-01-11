WATCH: Fire department in Louisiana pays tribute to ‘Full House’ star

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Bob Saget attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 03, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget passed away over the weekend in Florida.

The ‘Full House’ star died at the age of 65.

Tributes have poured from everywhere including one fire department in Louisiana.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 put together a touching video in honor of Saget and posted it to their Facebook page.

The video was accompanied with this message, “RIP Bob Saget! Your show must have had an impact on the crew at Station 13. Today they made this short video in your honor.”

Saget had returned to the stand-up circuit before his passing including a show on Saturday.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of death for the comedy legend.