WATCH: Dog dumped and almost run over outside Louisiana business

SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) — Footage from a surveillance video is garnering attention in Louisiana.

The videos were provided by Halco Production Machining and it appears to show a person getting out of a vehicle, walking around to the passenger side and proceeding to dump a dog onto the ground.

It appears to show the driver almost running over the dog while leaving the scene.

The vehicle is described by witnesses as a Black Chevy Malibu.

The dog was found by members of Halco Production Machining after a management lunch meeting.

The canine was under a car and cold.

It took about an hour of coaxing to get the dog inside the business.

Someone did take the dog and named it Buster.

The video was captured around 11:30 a.m. at the corner of N Thomas Dr. & N Hearne Ave.