WATCH: Couple captures small plane landing on I-12

HAMMOND, La (BRPROUD) – I-12 West at Pumpkin Center is back open after a plane landed in the median of the interstate.

Thursday was like any other day for one couple who was driving to Hammond on I-12 East until 3:53 p.m.

Loren Lacara and her fiancé Cameron Self were travelling along the interstate when they noticed something flying low towards them.

Lacara got her phone out and recorded what you see in the player above.

After recording the plane, the couple pulled off to the side of I-12 and got out of their vehicle.

Lacara went to check on the pilot and passengers in the plane and Self checked on the condition of the driver of a truck that had been hit by the plane.

The couple confirms that everyone was ok and they left the scene soon after the arrival of parademics.

Self works for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.