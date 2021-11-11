WATCH: Coast Guard lifts crew member from fishing boat onto helicopter

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard transported a crewmember from a fishing vessel on Thursday near Grand Isle, La.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans said they received a report around 11 a.m. from a 105-foot fishing vessel about a member of its crew who was experiencing chest pains and had difficulty breathing. People on the ship took the advice of the duty flight surgeon who recommended the crewmember be evacuated for medical care.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew, the MH-65 Dolphin, arrived at the scene. The helicopter crew lifted the crew member from the boat and took him to West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La.

The Coast Guard said the man was last reported to be in a stable condition.