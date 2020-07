BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC 33 & FOX 44) – A Baton Rouge woman was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison today on two charges following an alleged assault to three people and their vehicle.

The suspect, Bridgette Digerolamo of Baton Rouge was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Criminal Damage to Property

The video above, provided to us by the alleged victims, reportedly shows Digerolamo threatening a family of three with a bat and a gun.