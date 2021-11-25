WATCH: Baton Rouge Fire Dept investigate small fire on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a small fire that occurred on Thursday on the 2000 block of Nicholson Drive.

Video by Ariel Salk.

According to BRFD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reported injuries. Everyone has been reported safe. Construction workers were in the building when a wall fell, broke a gas line and caused a small fire.

BRFD said that a hazmat team is on the scene. The fire department is waiting on Entergy to arrive to cut off the gas.

