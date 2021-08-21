Coronavirus

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

Guidelines for Reopening Schools

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Washington Parish water district issues boil advisory due to water leak

Washington Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil water

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Mount Hermon Water District of Washington Parish has issued a boil water advisory while work crews attempt to locate and repair a water leak that is currently causing low water pressure.

Officials are asking that any customers who see water flowing in ditches near their home to contact the emergency number 800-375-3792 to report it.  At the moment, customers are encouraged to boil their water for 1 minute prior to human consumption. 

Once the leak is repaired, water samples will be collected and the advisory lifted.

Officials say Monday will be the earliest the advisory will be lifted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News