WASHINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A group of at least 30 members of Washington Parish school staff rallied together on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to protest pay.

Workers had signs in hand, and marched up and down the street chanting “We need a raise.”

In a Facebook post, the Washington Parish School System posted classes were canceled for all students but all employees were to report to work at the normal time.

This is a developing story. WGNO will provide an update once more information is made available.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories