WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Washington Parish School Board will hold a special meeting to address employee concerns about pay.

On Aug. 29, school employees went on strike, causing the parish to close schools on Tuesday. Students have since returned to the classroom, but school officials say they were unsure of who was and was not coming to work.

Parents were asked to call their children’s bus driver to see if they were picking up students.

The meeting is set to happen at 6 p.m. at the Franklinton Primary School auditorium.

