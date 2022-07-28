NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man who was accused of attempted murder. According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, they arrested 18-year-old Tyler Oatis for the incident that happened on July 23.

Police reports show that on Saturday they responded to a report of a male who had been shot in the vicinity of Sunny Hill Road in the Mt. Hermon area. When deputies arrived on the scene they say that they found the male victim who was shot several times in the chest and face. The victim was treated on the scene and taken to the Riverside Medical Center where an ambulance was waiting to relocate him to a trauma center.

Through the investigation, police later learned that Oatis was the perpetrator of the incident. Police say that they issued a warrant for his arrest and arrested him in Pike County Mississippi. The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Oatis was extradited on July 26.

Oatis stood before a 22nd Judicial Magistrate Judge on July 28 where his bond was decided. The incident is still under investigation. Sheriff Randy Seal said there will more than likely be additional arrests. “It is a complicated situation revolving around the issue of illegal drugs. I congratulate our deputies and detectives for their prompt response and good work in this matter,” said Seal.