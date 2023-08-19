BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — The United Way of Southeast Louisiana is looking to provide Washington Parish residents with the knowledge to successfully handle finances with a new Prosperity Center.

The center will be the first financial capability education center in Washington Parish and the third in Southeast Louisiana. The others are located in New Orleans and Covington.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our newest prosperity center as a beacon of hope and opportunity for all of Washington Parish. This center stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and United Way’s unwavering commitment to ensuring every individual has equitable access to the resources they need to thrive,” said UWSELA President and CEO Michael Williamson.

The center came about through a partnership with UWSELA, the City of Bogalusa and the International Paper Bogalusa Mill. It’s located on Avenue U near the entrance of the mill.

“The Bogalusa Mill is proud to support the work of United Way and is dedicated to working together to address the critical community needs where our employees live and work,” said Mill Manager Nakia Cowan.

The mission of the center is to help low- to moderate-income participants gain financial stability through an array of services. Provided services include:

Financial education – Group seminars covering a broad spectrum of financial topics.

– Group seminars covering a broad spectrum of financial topics. Financial coaching – Ongoing one-on-one interactions empowering participants to address short- to long-term financial issues.

– Ongoing one-on-one interactions empowering participants to address short- to long-term financial issues. Credit improvement – Counseling services designed to identify and prioritize credit-building strategies.

– Counseling services designed to identify and prioritize credit-building strategies. Access to safe and affordable financial products – Provide alternative options to high-cost financial service providers (e.g., check cashers, payday lenders).

– Provide alternative options to high-cost financial service providers (e.g., check cashers, payday lenders). Access to federal and state benefits – Comprehensive screening to determine federal and state benefits eligibility for participants.

– Comprehensive screening to determine federal and state benefits eligibility for participants. Free tax preparation assistance – Inclusive tax preparation services integrated with financial education.

– Inclusive tax preparation services integrated with financial education. Incentivized savings – Match-savings program designed to encourage savings behavior for specified assets.

– Match-savings program designed to encourage savings behavior for specified assets. Workforce development soft skills – A combination of soft skills training that enables participants to navigate their environment, work well with others, perform well and achieve employment.

“In rural, underserved areas, the importance of a dedicated community hub cannot be overstated. This center will provide vital services directly to our residents and serve as a rallying point for nonprofits across the parish,” said Williamson.

United Way officials say the center will target the needs of 60% of Washington Parish households living below the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed Threshold. Living below the threshold means families do not earn enough money to purchase basic needs such as food, health care and transportation.

To learn more about the services provided, visit the United Way’s website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories