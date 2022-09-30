Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

ANGIE, La. (WGNO)—The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two individuals accused of multiple drug charges. According to deputies, 45-year-olds Dustin King and Shanda Honaker were arrested at a home in Angie on Wednesday (Sept. 28).

According to the WPSO Facebook page, a judge authorized a search warrant for the home, located on Military Road. When deputies entered the house, they found both King, Honaker and two children. Details on the children’s ages and relation to either adult were not disclosed. The kids were turned over to the custody of Honaker’s mother, who arrived at the scene shortly after the arrest.

Deputies later learned that King was a fugitive from Pearl River County. He was booked into the Washington Parish jail on the following charges:

Distribution of illegal narcotics

Possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics

Possession of illegal narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Use of illegal narcotics in the presence of a juvenile

Honake was arrested on similar charges:

Possession with intent to distribute illegal narcotics

Use of narcotics in the presence of a juvenile

Possession of illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia

According to the sheriff’s office, this was not the first time Honaker had been in trouble with the law. In 2018, she was arrested twice for illegal narcotics offenses. In 2020, she faced charges of burglary, possession of the stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

“I don’t know whether to be angry or disgusted,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal in a statement. “Perhaps both. It is so disappointing to see anyone throwing their life away for clandestine abuse of illegal drugs. I remind these two, as well as others, that it is never too late to face reality and turn your life around.”

King’s bond was set at $100,000 and Honaker’s bond was set at $30,000.

